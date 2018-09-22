Pickleball may use a smaller court than tennis, but it brings twice the fun, say Maureen Lewis and Barbara Aquino, the Killer Bees doubles team from Arroyo Grande.
The team was one of 60 competing Saturday in the inaugural Santa Maria Autumn Classic Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the city of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department and sponsored by the People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY Inc.) at Atkinson Community Center.
Top competitors, playing in three separate skill level divisions, were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, "and of course, bragging rights for the year," said Eduardo Marquez, recreation coordinator for the city's Recreation and Parks Department.
The tournament was part of the city of Santa Maria's celebration of Active Aging Week to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors ages 55 and up, he said.
"The court sizes may be smaller, but we have the same kind of scoring as tennis. [Pickleball] still requires quick reaction, speed and tons of fun."
The best thing about pickleball, other than keeping active and healthy, is the fact that "this sport is for everyone from all ages," Lewis said.
"My grandson also competes in tournaments. We play against 80-year-old players who can kick our back ends."
"When I first retired and my friends asked me what I was going to do with my free time, I told them, 'Why, pickleball of course!'" Lewis said. "They asked, 'What on earth is pickleball?'," a combination of badminton, racquetball and table tennis.
"Not a lot of people know what pickleball is," Aquino added. "We use a much smaller court than tennis, but the net is almost the same height. Players serve underhand, and the ball we use is similar to a wiffle ball."
Lewis and Aquino both moved from Northern California to the Central Coast area in the summer of 2017 after retiring from their jobs. The picked up pickleball just about a year ago and joined a women's league in Arroyo Grande that competes in tournaments. Saturday marked their fourth.
The pair even had visors made with their team name, Killer Bees, embroidered in the front.
The Killer Bees won its first game of the morning, 15-3, "so we're feeling pretty good right now and we're ready to keep the streak going for the next match," Aquino said.
"We're addicts to the game. We'd recommend the sport to anyone -- because you can put forth as much energy into it as you want -- either for recreation or compete in tournaments," Lewis added.
The best part about joining the pickleball league in Arroyo Grande was "how close of a family you become, with all the players you meet,' she said.
"Everyone becomes a family in the pickleball community. We work together, talk with each other and network together."
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around town, and was the perfect way to celebrate Active Aging Week, Marquez said.
The idea to put together a tournament came from the community's feedback, he said. Four years ago, a small pickleball clinic was hosted at the Abel Maldonado Community Center, and the organization made up of players grew and grew.
"Now, we have over 50 local members in town, and that's where the tournament idea came from," said Marquez, who hopes to keep the pickle tournament tradition going.