Santa Maria’s Got Classical Talent

The Santa Maria Philharmonic presented its 8th annual Youth Showcase at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Orcutt on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The showcase featured eight talented, young musicians, each performing classical pieces for piano, French horn, cello or voice.

The musicians, ages eight to 18, had to earn their spot in the program through an audition judged by professional musicians who graded them in technical ability, musical artistry and performance ability.

Once accepted for the Showcase, students were provided professional coaching throughout the entire performance process.

Performers included: Colin Foster, 12, from Morro Bay, on piano and cello; Kate Kim, 8, from Santa Maria, on piano; Francesca Osgood, 12, from San Luis Obispo, on piano; Suri Kim, 11, from Santa Maria, on piano; Joseph Galicinao, 16, from Santa Maria, on French horn; Isabella Osgood, 16, from San Luis Obispo, on piano; Andy Shen, 13, from San Luis Obispo, on piano; and Bridget Lee, 17, soprano from Santa Maria.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The program is headed by Dr. Lynne Garrett, who is a Board Advisor to the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society and a classically trained pianist and violinist.