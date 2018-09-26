The Patch -- Santa Maria's first student-run pumpkin patch -- kicks off the start of the fall season from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with opening weekend festivities set to include music, food vendors, animal exhibits and games.
Developed as a partnership between Betteravia Farms and the city of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department, The Patch offers Santa Maria students an opportunity to develop leadership and agricultural skills outside of the classroom. Working since February, more than 60 students from Santa Maria Valley high schools have grown 40,000 pumpkins of 15 different varieties and 1-acre corn maze.
Located near the intersection of the Manzanita and Valley View trails at Los Flores Ranch Park, organizers say The Patch will provide Santa Maria Valley residents with an affordable fall activity in their own backyard.
On Wednesday evening, prior to Thursday's opening day, the student-run pumpkin patch invited 20 families and children to be the first to pick pumpkins from the field. In addition to the corn maze, bounce house and slew of games, pumpkin pickers were treated to ice cream sundaes from Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab. The event concluded with a private, harvest-inspired dinner provided by Tracy Labastida and Field to Table Catering.
The Patch is set to run every Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until Oct. 28. The attraction will remain open regular hours the week of Halloween, from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31. The last visitors will be permitted to enter up until 6 p.m.
Admission is free. Los Flores Ranch Park is located southeast of Santa Maria at 6245 Dominion Road. More information and special event registration can be found online at www.thepatchsantamaria.com.