Santa Maria’s fifth Annual Women’s March and Rally will be held Saturday at the Minami Center located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
There will be a rally at 11 a.m. featuring local social advocates and an Action Alley Resource Fair, highlighting various community non-profit organizations.
The Action Alley Resource fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features organizations such as The Fund for Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Central Coast Labor Council.