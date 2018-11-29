To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 16-year old Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon, an aspiring-photographer recovering from a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. Alonzo-Meloncon was diagnosed at the beginning of the year and had surgery soon after.
In addition, ornaments for the People for Leisure and Youth’s Holiday Spirit Project fundraiser remain on sale. With a donation of $25, community members will receive an ornament to take home, an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of someone of your choosing and a VIP parade viewing for five people. A reserved parking spot near the tree will be granted to sponsors donating before 5 p.m. Friday.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.