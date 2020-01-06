Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado center tapped as 'safe place' for youths in crisis

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on Monday became the first location in Santa Maria to join the National Safe Places Network, which includes thousands of sites across the country providing outreach and support to youths in need of immediate help.
The national program designates organizations and businesses as safe places where trained staff are available to assist youths in need of assistance.
On Monday, city officials held a ceremony to inaugurate a yellow-and-black, diamond-shaped sign, imprinted with “Safe Place,” that will be placed at the front of the youth center.
Mayor Alice Patino said it was important for the city to make sure it had resources dedicated to helping youths who may be in a crisis.
“I think about when I was a kid, you always thought the safe place was home,” she said. “Some of these things you just sort of take for granted, that you just grow up in a safe environment. And that is not true for all of our kids and it wasn’t true then, either.”
Dennis Smitherman, a management analyst with the Recreation and Parks Department, said the program would provide trained staff members to deal with a wide range of issues that affect young people.
“Kids in crisis vary,” he said. “They could just be being bullied or having trouble at home. Any of those types of situations, they’re welcome here. We’re going to be able to provide them resources through our partner, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.”
As part of its participation in the program, the city will have staff at Fighting Back Santa Maria (FBSMV) Valley on-call to respond whenever a teen walks into the youth center for help.
You have free articles remaining.
Money made available to the city through a state Homeless Emergency Aid Program pays for the partnership with FBSMV.
FBSMV Executive Director Edwin Weaver said he was thrilled city staff was able to get the Safe Place project off the ground.
“Unfortunately, we do have homes where things happen, where young people don’t feel safe in their own homes so they leave,” he said. “At that point, they’re the most vulnerable for human trafficking, most vulnerable for getting involved in the gang life that can occur here.
“The last place we want them is on the street,” Weaver said. “We want them in a safe place.”
Weaver said he’s not sure how many local youths might be expected to avail themselves of the Safe Place during a time of crisis.
“We’re a little bit nervous in that it's unknown,” he said. “The city has responded to quite a few runaway youth calls but that doesn’t mean those youths will actually call somebody. So we really don’t know if this is going to be utilized or just something out there that maybe every once in a while somebody uses.
“No way to know until you open it,” he said.
While the Abel Maldonado center is the first building in Santa Maria to sport a “Safe Place” sign, it won’t be the last.
Smitherman said signs will also go up at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club and the city’s five fire stations.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed