Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado center tapped as 'safe place' for youths in crisis

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on Monday became the first location in Santa Maria to join the National Safe Places Network, which includes thousands of sites across the country providing outreach and support to youths in need of immediate help.

The national program designates organizations and businesses as safe places where trained staff are available to assist youths in need of assistance.

On Monday, city officials held a ceremony to inaugurate a yellow-and-black, diamond-shaped sign, imprinted with “Safe Place,” that will be placed at the front of the youth center.

Mayor Alice Patino said it was important for the city to make sure it had resources dedicated to helping youths who may be in a crisis.

“I think about when I was a kid, you always thought the safe place was home,” she said. “Some of these things you just sort of take for granted, that you just grow up in a safe environment. And that is not true for all of our kids and it wasn’t true then, either.”

Dennis Smitherman, a management analyst with the Recreation and Parks Department, said the program would provide trained staff members to deal with a wide range of issues that affect young people.