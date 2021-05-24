The Santa Maria Riverbed Trail and Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail will be closed to the public from June 1 to 7 for maintenance of the levee slopes, a city spokesman said Monday.
Maintenance work will cease on the June 5 to 6 weekend to minimize any impacts to the community, but access points to the trails will be closed off at all other times, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail, formerly known as the Santa Maria Levee Trail, was renamed in 2016 to honor the former educator, city council member and county supervisor known for his efforts on several nonprofits and commissions to improve the quality of life in North County, van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.