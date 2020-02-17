Santa Maria riverbed cleanup nears completion; officials planning educational field trips in late spring

In the meantime, rangers have noted high numbers of visitors already using the newly-cleaned 150 acres, which were closed during the cleanup.

“We’re continuing to do some work down there, but people have really been utilizing it,” Smitherman said. “There’s been a lot of active users.”

Smitherman said the next steps for the project will include a kickoff event for the program sometime in spring, with school field trips to the riverbed and Los Flores Ranch Park set to begin in late spring.

Restoration efforts in the riverbed involved evicting the homeless and removing their belongings, while city officials gathered over 250 tons of trash and debris.

Those living in encampments in the riverbed were connected to local agencies a week prior to the cleanup, including the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition and the Good Samaritan Shelters in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Smitherman said city officials did not keep an exact count of the homeless in the riverbed but estimated that around 50 people living in the area were asked to leave.