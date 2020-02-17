Santa Maria riverbed cleanup nears completion; officials planning educational field trips in late spring

As city officials complete a cleanup and plant restoration project in the Santa Maria riverbed, the Department of Recreation and Parks is gearing up to launch educational programs focused on stewardship in the riverbed and Los Flores Ranch Park.
The city began cleaning 150 acres of city-owned land east of Highway 101 in January as part of a native plant restoration project in preparation for the start of a Ranch to River Outdoor Nature Experience Program.
The program will provide transportation for elementary school field trips to the Santa Maria riverbed and Los Flores Ranch Park for activities focused on stewardship of native species.
The river cleanup and Ranch to River program are being funded by a $40,000 California State Parks grant.
“What we plan to do is utilize the existing grant funding to expand the program. Over the next few months, we’ll really be teaching people about the two vastly different systems of the ranch and the riverbed,” said City Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman.
Currently, a few parks staff members are removing overgrowth in the riverbed and ensuring there are safe walking areas for the public, Smitherman said.
In the meantime, rangers have noted high numbers of visitors already using the newly-cleaned 150 acres, which were closed during the cleanup.
“We’re continuing to do some work down there, but people have really been utilizing it,” Smitherman said. “There’s been a lot of active users.”
Smitherman said the next steps for the project will include a kickoff event for the program sometime in spring, with school field trips to the riverbed and Los Flores Ranch Park set to begin in late spring.
Restoration efforts in the riverbed involved evicting the homeless and removing their belongings, while city officials gathered over 250 tons of trash and debris.
Those living in encampments in the riverbed were connected to local agencies a week prior to the cleanup, including the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition and the Good Samaritan Shelters in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Smitherman said city officials did not keep an exact count of the homeless in the riverbed but estimated that around 50 people living in the area were asked to leave.
Due to confidentiality issues, Smitherman said city officials were not able to keep track of where individuals ended up once they were connected to social services, but he said most of the people visited or contacted by local services did utilize resources that were offered.
Santa Maria officials did not set up a triage center to help people transition out of the riverbed, as Lompoc officials did for the population living in encampments prior to the cleanup of the Santa Ynez riverbed in 2018, due to a lower number of homeless.
Around 80 individuals were evicted prior to the Santa Ynez River cleanup, with Lompoc officials removing over 460 tons of trash as a result of cleanup efforts.
“Lompoc had a much larger issue,” Smitherman said.
For more information about the Santa Maria River cleanup or the Ranch to River Outdoor Nature Experience Program, contact the Recreation and Parks administrative office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Photos: Homeless camps in Santa Maria Riverbed cleared
