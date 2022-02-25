Crews continued to clear out abandoned trash from the Santa Maria Riverbed on Friday, with no reported conflicts from removing homeless encampments over the two-day period, according to police.
Santa Maria city rangers, in conjunction with the Santa Maria Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, conducted trash removal operations on Thursday through Friday, ahead of trail maintenance in the area.
As part of the cleanup efforts, the city estimates 35 people living there illegally were given 72 hours notice to vacate via posted signage. According to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle, everything went smoothly during the process.
"We deal with the homeless population on a daily basis," Sgt. Christopher Matthews said. "When I came in to work this morning, there were no reports of any significant disturbances last night."
Several community members posted video of a fire at Preisker Park — located within walking distance of the riverbed encampment — that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the first day of the cleanup. While some did speculate it was caused by a homeless individual, fire officials have yet to reach that conclusion.
"A port-a-potty caught on fire," said Jim Clayton, battalion chief for the Santa Maria Fire Department. "We do believe it was started under suspicious circumstances, but an investigation is underway."
Prior to the cleanup, the city partnered with several area nonprofits to conduct outreach to those living in the encampment. Members of Home for Good, Citynet and Salvation Army, among others, notified encampment residents of potential services and offered food and clothing.
According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, all those living in the area are being offered resources about where to find shelter and other services.