Santa Maria, Righetti teams shine at Future Business Leaders conference

Five members of Santa Maria High and three members of Righetti High school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be heading to the California FBLA State Leadership Conference in April after qualifying in an FBLA competition in Pasadena over the Feb. 21-22 weekend.

Santa Maria is sending Eliot Baez, Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eduardo Santos-Santiago Nashali Vicente and Drew Kringel while Righetti qualifiers include Lance Barredo, Steven Villanueva and Neev Vinchhi.

The schools participated in a number of business, financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career pathways to have a chance to qualify for the FBLA Conference.

“The Section Conference never fails to remain a memorable and exciting experience for me,’’ said Eliot Baez, SMHS FBLA chapter president, in an email. “This year’s conference was a major success for our chapter, and I attribute it all to the hard work and cooperation of our members.’’

Student Lizeth Guzman-Calderon said she had a “great and enjoyable time”, while Isabella Medina added, “My favorite memory from section was networking and participating in the workshops.’’