Santa Maria, Righetti teams shine at Future Business Leaders conference

Santa Maria, Righetti teams shine at Future Business Leaders conference

Five members of Santa Maria High and three members of Righetti High school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be heading to the California FBLA State Leadership Conference in April after qualifying in an FBLA competition in Pasadena over the Feb. 21-22 weekend.

Santa Maria is sending Eliot Baez, Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eduardo Santos-Santiago Nashali Vicente and Drew Kringel while Righetti qualifiers include Lance Barredo, Steven Villanueva and Neev Vinchhi.

The schools participated in a number of business, financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career pathways to have a chance to qualify for the FBLA Conference.

“The Section Conference never fails to remain a memorable and exciting experience for me,’’ said Eliot Baez, SMHS FBLA chapter president, in an email. “This year’s conference was a major success for our chapter, and I attribute it all to the hard work and cooperation of our members.’’

Student Lizeth Guzman-Calderon said she had a “great and enjoyable time”, while Isabella Medina added, “My favorite memory from section was networking and participating in the workshops.’’

“For my last section conference, it was great because of the awards I received and because of the people who made it an unforgettable experience,’’ said Eduardo Santos-Santiago. “I will miss attending these conferences after high school.’’

The State Leadership Conference will be held April 23-26 at the Ontario Convention Center.

Results of Santa Maria High School FBLA Members who placed in their competitive events in Pasadena: 

Emma Vega (11th grade), Computer Applications — 6th place

Eduardo Santos-Santiago (12th grade), Computer Applications — 5th place

Nashali Vicente (10th grade), Computer Applications — 2nd place

Naomi Sanchez (12th grade), Word Processing — 6th place; Job Interview — 7th place 

Jose Cisneros (12th grade), Word Processing — 5th place

Drew Kringel (12th grade), Computer Problem Solving — 2nd place; Cyber Security – 8th place 

Isaac Ochoa (12th grade), Business Calculations — 8th place; Economics — 9th place 

Miguel Robles (11th grade), Accounting I — 9th place

Kobe Pabellan (12th grade), Cyber Security — 7th place 

Christina Regalado (11th grade), Public Speaking — 4th place

Lizeth Guzman-Calderon (11th grade), Impromptu Speaking — 8th place

Eliot Baez (11th grade), Cyber Security — 5th place 

Team Events:

Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eliot Baez & Eduardo Santos-Santiago Management Decision Making — 2nd place

Astrid Gonzalez, Isaac Ochoa (11th grade) & Mirian Solano-Navarro) — Entrepreneurship Team, 9th place

Gilberto Mora and Gustavo Robles — Global Business 8th place

Isabella Medina, Anahi Olvera, and Alexa Samano — Hospitality Management, 10th place

Isabella Medina, Anahi Olvera, and Gilberto Mora — Marketing, 9th Place

Results of Righetti High School FBLA Members who placed in their competitive events in Pasadena: 

Lance Barredo, Introduction to Information Technology — 1st place

Lance Barredo, Introduction to Business Procedures — 1st place

Brandon Luu: Introduction to Business Procedures — 10th place

Neev Vinchhi, Introduction to Business Communication — 3rd place

Steven Villanueva, Introduction to Information Technology — 2nd place

Matthew Villarruel, Introduction to Information Technology — 8th place

Steven Villanueva, Cyber Security — 10th place

Benjamin Choi: Introduction to Financial Math — 9th place

