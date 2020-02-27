Santa Maria, Righetti teams shine at Future Business Leaders conference

Five members of Santa Maria High and three members of Righetti High school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be heading to the California FBLA State Leadership Conference in April after qualifying in an FBLA competition in Pasadena over the Feb. 21-22 weekend.
Santa Maria is sending Eliot Baez, Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eduardo Santos-Santiago Nashali Vicente and Drew Kringel while Righetti qualifiers include Lance Barredo, Steven Villanueva and Neev Vinchhi.
The schools participated in a number of business, financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career pathways to have a chance to qualify for the FBLA Conference.
“The Section Conference never fails to remain a memorable and exciting experience for me,’’ said Eliot Baez, SMHS FBLA chapter president, in an email. “This year’s conference was a major success for our chapter, and I attribute it all to the hard work and cooperation of our members.’’
Student Lizeth Guzman-Calderon said she had a “great and enjoyable time”, while Isabella Medina added, “My favorite memory from section was networking and participating in the workshops.’’
“For my last section conference, it was great because of the awards I received and because of the people who made it an unforgettable experience,’’ said Eduardo Santos-Santiago. “I will miss attending these conferences after high school.’’
The State Leadership Conference will be held April 23-26 at the Ontario Convention Center.
Results of Santa Maria High School FBLA Members who placed in their competitive events in Pasadena:
Emma Vega (11th grade), Computer Applications — 6th place
Eduardo Santos-Santiago (12th grade), Computer Applications — 5th place
Nashali Vicente (10th grade), Computer Applications — 2nd place
Naomi Sanchez (12th grade), Word Processing — 6th place; Job Interview — 7th place
Jose Cisneros (12th grade), Word Processing — 5th place
Drew Kringel (12th grade), Computer Problem Solving — 2nd place; Cyber Security – 8th place
Isaac Ochoa (12th grade), Business Calculations — 8th place; Economics — 9th place
Miguel Robles (11th grade), Accounting I — 9th place
Kobe Pabellan (12th grade), Cyber Security — 7th place
You have free articles remaining.
Christina Regalado (11th grade), Public Speaking — 4th place
Lizeth Guzman-Calderon (11th grade), Impromptu Speaking — 8th place
Eliot Baez (11th grade), Cyber Security — 5th place
Team Events:
Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eliot Baez & Eduardo Santos-Santiago Management Decision Making — 2nd place
Astrid Gonzalez, Isaac Ochoa (11th grade) & Mirian Solano-Navarro) — Entrepreneurship Team, 9th place
Gilberto Mora and Gustavo Robles — Global Business 8th place
Isabella Medina, Anahi Olvera, and Alexa Samano — Hospitality Management, 10th place
Isabella Medina, Anahi Olvera, and Gilberto Mora — Marketing, 9th Place
Results of Righetti High School FBLA Members who placed in their competitive events in Pasadena:
Lance Barredo, Introduction to Information Technology — 1st place
Lance Barredo, Introduction to Business Procedures — 1st place
Brandon Luu: Introduction to Business Procedures — 10th place
Neev Vinchhi, Introduction to Business Communication — 3rd place
Steven Villanueva, Introduction to Information Technology — 2nd place
Matthew Villarruel, Introduction to Information Technology — 8th place
Steven Villanueva, Cyber Security — 10th place
Benjamin Choi: Introduction to Financial Math — 9th place