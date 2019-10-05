Santa Maria, Righetti celebrate homecoming Oct 5, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Santa Maria High students Alexia Espejo and Jacobo Araujo were crowned the 2019 homecoming queen and king during Friday night's football game against San Luis Obispo High. David DuBransky, Contributor Olivia Patterson and Kyler Natividad were selected as the Righetti High School homecoming king and queen during the Friday night football game halftime. Peter H. Klein, Contributor Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season are you? promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? Print Ads Service KleinDance Arts - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 KleinDance Arts 3546 Skyway Drive #A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-268-2530 Website Ads Other JOE GARCIA JR - Ad from 2019-10-05 19 hrs ago Joe Garcia Jr 4570 Coachman Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-928-2121 Other THE FAMILYMAN HANDYMAN - Ad from 2019-10-01 Oct 1, 2019 The Familyman Handyman 378 Tyrus Ct, Nipomo, CA 93444 805-314-7625 Ad Vault Humane Society Spokesdog & Spokescat Oct 1, 2019 Other KNUDSEN LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Knudsen Landscaping Po Box 2892, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-937-5926 Website Other MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Other MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Restaurant MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Other C & C"S LANDSCAPE PROS - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 CNC LANDSCAPE & IRRIGATION P.O. BOX 2692, ORCUTT, CA 93457 805-868-8694 Other JOYCE MOIHA - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Andersen Van & Storage Andersen Van & Storage - Experience The Difference. We know how to make your move successful. Fusion Colors Auto Body Repair Free Estimates from Fusion Colors Plus Property Management Santa Maria Contact Plus Property for all your rental management needs!