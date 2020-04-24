Santa Maria ride-hailing driver, family write letters to loved ones during pandemic

The correspondence offers a glimpse into how the pandemic has affected people in other parts of the world. Because the state was the first to issue a stay-at-home order, letters indicate to Carter that California is ahead of the curve.

"Family is experiencing a week or so behind what California is experiencing," Carter said. "We've been able to keep each other in the loop, giving people a heads-up on what's going to happen."

Once a routine activity, checking the mail has become more exciting than ever for Ariceli and Jaslynne.

"It's fun to check the mail these days," Carter said. "It's such a joyous moment in a world of chaos."

Although the pandemic hasn't upended Carter's family as much as it has others, he's had to adjust by switching from driving Uber and Lyft passengers to making restaurant and grocery deliveries due to a drop in ridership.

Many other ride-hailing drivers have made the switch to food deliveries given the reluctance of riders during the days of social distancing.

Carter stays in touch with fellow drivers through social media groups, where members share supplies and keep each other informed about ride-hailing opportunities.