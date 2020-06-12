Santa Maria resumes more leisure activities with bars, hotels permitted to expand services

Some hotels have continued to operate over the course of the pandemic with limited capacity, restricting visits just to essential travel. Now, hotels can expand to leisure travel as well, public health officials said Friday.

Wise said although the hotel is fairly small, she will not be operating at full capacity right away.

"We’re trying to stick to about 50% capacity. We only have 12 rooms, so we’re not a massive property," she said. "We really wanted to sit back and think about how we're going to handle this. And not only do we want to keep our guests safe, but also keep our staff and people in the area safe."

Wise said she is eager to host guests looking for a "staycation," mainly locals who are eager to get out of their house for a night or two and enjoy the area.

"We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback from locals, and people are excited," she said.

For bars and breweries, adding food to their menus has allowed some to reopen earlier and operate under the guidelines for restaurants and other food facilities.