You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria residents, Rec and Parks staff celebrate Russell Park reopening

Santa Maria residents, Rec and Parks staff celebrate Russell Park reopening

After a year of renovations to Russell Park in Santa Maria, local residents and members of the Recreation and Parks Department celebrated the park's reopening and its new facilities on Saturday morning. 

New and improved amenities at the park include a playground, restrooms, energy-efficient lighting, upgraded granite and concrete paths with increased accessibility, new landscaping and an improved irrigation system, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Donuts and coffee were available from 9 to 11 a.m. for residents strolling through the park, located at 1000 W. Church St. 

While the majority of the park's new amenities were completed in October, the city delayed the reopening until the winter to allow the reseeded grass to grow properly. 

Funding for the project included $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant and $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News