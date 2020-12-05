Santa Maria residents, Rec and Parks staff celebrate Russell Park reopening

After a year of renovations to Russell Park in Santa Maria, local residents and members of the Recreation and Parks Department celebrated the park's reopening and its new facilities on Saturday morning.

New and improved amenities at the park include a playground, restrooms, energy-efficient lighting, upgraded granite and concrete paths with increased accessibility, new landscaping and an improved irrigation system, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Donuts and coffee were available from 9 to 11 a.m. for residents strolling through the park, located at 1000 W. Church St.

While the majority of the park's new amenities were completed in October, the city delayed the reopening until the winter to allow the reseeded grass to grow properly.

Funding for the project included $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant and $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program.

