A group of about 40 runners in Santa Maria took a break from Thanksgiving preparations early Saturday to participate in the city's 24th annual Turkey Trot and Fun Run at Jim May Park.
The event, open to all fitness levels, included a 5K out-and-back race to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail for residents age 14 and up, as well as a 1-mile fun run for youth age 6 to 13 looping twice around the park.
First- and second-place finishers in various age categories were awarded a medal as well as a frozen turkey for their efforts.
The event was hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc.