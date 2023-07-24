The City of Santa Maria is seeking individuals to fill multiple openings on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, and the Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee.

Advisory and oversight committees for the city have different term lengths, roles and areas of focus.

Four vacancies need to be filled on the Block Grants Advisory Committee — a 15-member committee that assesses community needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the city council for the allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds.

