Advisory and oversight committees for the city have different term lengths, roles and areas of focus.
Four vacancies need to be filled on the Block Grants Advisory Committee — a 15-member committee that assesses community needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the city council for the allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds.
Potential committee members are nominated by individual councilmembers, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the city council. Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community.
There are three open seats on the committee with terms running to July of 2026, and one vacancy to fill an unexpired term that ends in July of 2025.
Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee are required by the Political Reform Act, and the city's Conflict of Interest Code, to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter and upon leaving office. Members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.
The Block Grants Advisory Committee meets on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Two vacancies, with terms ending in July 2027, need to be filled on the Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee. This oversight committee was created to ensure transparency and provide oversight of the revenue generated by taxes, and city expenditures made in relation to Measure U.
Duties for members of the Oversight Committee consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit, as well as a review of any other City financial reports necessary to advise the city council of its findings.
Committee members are also tasked with creating and presenting an annual report to the city council during the first quarter of the calendar year outlining their work and findings concerning appropriate budget items for the previous fiscal year ending June 30.
Members must live within the city limits of Santa Maria and cannot be current city employees, officials, contractors, or vendors of the city. Past employees, officials, or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist.
Meetings are held annually on the fourth Monday of January.
Committee members are able to make a difference in the community by contributing ideas to the city council, and by soliciting the opinions and ideas of the community. The City adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a multicultural community.