Santa Maria residents were introduced to the world of kayaking on Saturday during an introductory class within the secure waters of the Paul Nelson pool.
Participants in two different classes had the chance to learn about basic skills, paddling strokes and techniques, as well as kayak safety.
Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said the warm water of the pool was welcome in the chilly weather over the weekend.
"The initial kayak class was a great success, where students learned about safety, proper techniques and had a good time," Smitherman said.
He added that the department plans to offer kayaking classes in January, with dates still to be determined, and hopefully expand from the pool to natural bodies of water.
"The Recreation and Parks Department will continue to run this class from the pool and look forward to getting our residents out to Jim May Park Pond, and local lakes and ocean for some enjoyable kayaking trips," he said.
All gear including kayaks, paddles and life jackets are provided by the Recreation and Parks Department.
Residents can view and register for more city-run recreation programs at cityofsantamaria.org/register.