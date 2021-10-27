Santa Maria residents are invited to a virtual job fair focused on the social services field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
The fair is being hosted by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the county of Santa Barbara.
Job seekers can meet directly with hiring organizations and learn about potential positions, including a number of limited service positions at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Those interested in joining the virtual job fair can register online at bit.ly/3BpuhyB. Those in need of internet, computer access or assistance with joining the job fair can visit the Santa Maria Main Branch Library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The Main Branch Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Beginning Nov. 1, hours will be extended until 6 p.m. each day.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.