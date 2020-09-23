Santa Maria residents honor memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at City Hall vigil

A group of 25 community members gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall under a darkening sky Tuesday to honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
After a rich life of pioneering work toward women's equality and 27 years of service on the Supreme Court, where she became known for her rulings in landmark cases such as United States v. Virginia and Obergefell v. Hodges, Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 rattled the nation.
In the wake of her death, the Trump administration started immediately pushing to fill the vacant seat with a conservative-leaning nominee prior to the Nov. 3 election, with the support of Republicans who hold the Senate majority. Senate Democrats are vying to delay any appointments until after the election.
At Tuesday's vigil, community members reflected on the impacts of Ginsburg's life and work and the challenges that lie ahead, demanding "no confirmation until inauguration."
"When I heard the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, I was shocked," said Julianna Neel, executive director of Women's March Santa Maria Valley. "I would like to thank Ruth for everything she had done for us. May her memory be a blessing and may her memory be a revolution."
Other speakers at the small gathering included Councilwoman Gloria Soto and leaders from Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and House of Pride and Equality.
Hazel Davalos, CAUSE organizing director, highlighted the support Ginsburg had shown for undocumented and immigrant communities while on the bench.
"She believed everyone was entitled to their day in court, to justice, irrespective of immigration status. She voted against the travel ban, she voted to protect DACA, she voted against allowing citizenship questions on the census," Davalos said. "We owe it to our communities to keep fighting, and we owe it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg."
Speakers also expressed concerns about backtracking in the areas of women's reproductive rights and health care if another conservative nominee is brought onto the nation's highest court.
"We should be able to mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg without counting votes," said Jenna Tosh, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund. "There are 17 reproductive rights cases headed towards the bench tonight as we speak."
Audy Macdonald, secretary for House of Pride and Equality in Santa Maria, spoke about Ginsburg's support for LGBTQA+ rights, particularly the justice's defense of federal marriage equality in 2015.
"My wife and I celebrated this weekend 12 years of gay marriage. We got married in 2008, and it was a very strange time to be of legal status in the eyes of California but illegal in the eyes of the federal government. Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for my right to marry, and I am forever grateful for that," Macdonald said.
At the end of the vigil, following final words from Soto, attendees participated in a moment of silence in Ginsburg's memory before dispersing.
"It’s important to note that Justice Ginsburg's legacy began long before she was a member of the Supreme Court — she has normalized strong women in positions of leadership," Soto said. "We must continue her fight for justice and uphold her leadership."
