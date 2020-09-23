Santa Maria residents honor memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at City Hall vigil

A group of 25 community members gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall under a darkening sky Tuesday to honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After a rich life of pioneering work toward women's equality and 27 years of service on the Supreme Court, where she became known for her rulings in landmark cases such as United States v. Virginia and Obergefell v. Hodges, Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 rattled the nation.

In the wake of her death, the Trump administration started immediately pushing to fill the vacant seat with a conservative-leaning nominee prior to the Nov. 3 election, with the support of Republicans who hold the Senate majority. Senate Democrats are vying to delay any appointments until after the election.

At Tuesday's vigil, community members reflected on the impacts of Ginsburg's life and work and the challenges that lie ahead, demanding "no confirmation until inauguration."

"When I heard the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, I was shocked," said Julianna Neel, executive director of Women's March Santa Maria Valley. "I would like to thank Ruth for everything she had done for us. May her memory be a blessing and may her memory be a revolution."

Other speakers at the small gathering included Councilwoman Gloria Soto and leaders from Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and House of Pride and Equality.

Hazel Davalos, CAUSE organizing director, highlighted the support Ginsburg had shown for undocumented and immigrant communities while on the bench.