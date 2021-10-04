Dozens of Santa Maria residents gathered at City Hall on Saturday morning for a rally and march in support of reproductive rights, joining cities throughout the country in the wake of increasingly restrictive abortion legislation.
Anti-abortion laws have been surging in Republican-led states for the past few years, and plans for the nationwide action gained steam after Texas legislation was passed earlier this month banning abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy, which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block.
On the Central Coast, cities like Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo answered the national call to hold reproductive rights marches in a show of solidarity. Women's March Santa Maria Valley organized the Santa Maria event.
"The overriding message is, 'we're gonna fight, we're not going back, we're not gonna be silent,'" said organizer Pam Gates. "We are grateful to be in California with a governor who has signed several more laws to protect health care and confidentiality and access, but we were also there to support the women in Texas who don't have the access we have."
A rally prior to the march down Broadway featured speakers from Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Luz Reyes-Martin, vice president of community engagement at Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, spoke about the implications of recent restrictive abortion laws for federal abortion protections under the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
"We must be clear-eyed on what is coming next with the Supreme Court. There is no doubt that Roe v. Wade is under attack like never before. We are facing the very real prospect of a protected right that has stood for nearly 50 years being severely undermined or stripped away entirely," Reyes-Martin said.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann urged residents to continue raising their voices and fighting for change. During a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Hartmann will co-sponsor a resolution affirming the right of reproductive freedom for the residents of Santa Barbara County.
"Once again, we meet on this day to transform our anguish into activism, to make abortion as widely available to women as possible under the increased judicial and state legislative restrictions coming down and to support the pro-family, pro-women Biden agenda at risk in Congress right now," Hartmann said.
The march was dedicated to local activist and Hancock professor Kate Adams, who died last week.