Trash, green waste and street sweeping services will not be available and the Santa Maria landfill will be closed on the Memorial Day holiday this Monday.
Due to services being delayed by one day, residents should place trash and green waste containers outside their residences by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for collection, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The landfill will reopen for service at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
All city administrative offices will also be closed for the holiday and reopen Tuesday, van de Kamp said.
Residents can direct questions to the Utilities Department by calling 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.