Mary “Mae” Ellen Shelley, a Santa Maria resident who was born in 1923, is celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Granddaughter Tammy Treat has been busy spreading the word of her grandmother's milestone, hoping to surprise Mae on her birthday.

“She is barely 5 feet now and uses a walker, for stability, because she doesn’t really need it,” Treat quipped. “(She) has hearing aids, or as she calls them, “ear plugs,” that sit by the bed all the time. She has no regrets in her life and she wouldn’t change a thing."

