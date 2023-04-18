Mary “Mae” Ellen Shelley, a Santa Maria resident who was born in 1923, is celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday.
Granddaughter Tammy Treat has been busy spreading the word of her grandmother's milestone, hoping to surprise Mae on her birthday.
“She is barely 5 feet now and uses a walker, for stability, because she doesn’t really need it,” Treat quipped. “(She) has hearing aids, or as she calls them, “ear plugs,” that sit by the bed all the time. She has no regrets in her life and she wouldn’t change a thing."
Mae was born in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and was one of five children born to William and Mary Shelley; her siblings being Mildred, William Jr., David and Ruth.
As a young lady, she worked in a handkerchief factory and, after high school, worked at the Hoboken, New Jersey, shipyards with her father as a key punch operator.
After meeting a Navy man by the name of Alfred Soares, the two were married three months later and soon moved to his hometown of Santa Maria.
They had two children, Laurel Jean Parks, who was the mother of Treat, and son David Soares.
“She’s always been a strong, independent lady and the love that she and my grandpa had, gosh, I mean she married him after knowing him for three months and moved across the country,” said Treat.
According to Treat, Mae has spent many years bowling in leagues at Rancho Bowl and the Santa Maria women’s club where she enjoyed a good card game of canasta.
Mae also spent many afternoons at the YMCA, St Joseph's and later at The Eagles playing bingo. She has made many friends over the years like Eleanor Lukeman, Hazel Mayo and Bobbi Vanoni.
Mae and her husband spent many weekends at Lake Nacimiento fishing and enjoying time with family and friends.
The pair also had cabins at the lake, where they'd host local round-ups, with fishing and clamming, which were some of the activities Mae and Alfred enjoyed together before Soares' passing.
Treat says the family will celebrate Mae by taking her to dinner at the Chumash Casino because, although Treat says Mae loves to sit in the sun, read and enjoy nature, she also wants to test her birthday luck and go gambling.
“Don’t let 100 years old fool you,” said Treat. “My grandmother is quick-witted and sharp as a tack. She stays active playing bingo every week and when she can, doesn’t miss an opportunity to go to the casino."
“One hundred years is just hard to imagine, the changes in this world she has lived through seem unreal,” said Treat. “I can only hope to have the life experiences she has had."
Birthday wishes were sent from family members Tammy and Leanne, David and Susan, Launi and Matt, Meranda and Johnny, Sierra and Paul, Lilly, Maci and family on the East Coast.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.