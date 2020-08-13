Santa Maria resident admits to poisoning city tree with weed killer; officials continue investigation

A Santa Maria resident has admitted to poisoning a tree with weed killer on West Taft Street, according to Recreation and Parks officials, who are still seeking those responsible for killing two trees on West Main Street in a similar manner.

The resident, who was not identified, was ordered to pay $435, the cost of a permit required for tree removal and the cost of two trees that will be planted at a vacant space or park in the city. The city attorney's office still is exploring whether to take further legal action, according to Recreation and Parks Department Assistant Director Brett Fulgoni.

The three dying trees were discovered in June by Park and Urban Forest employees, who noticed drill holes backed up with caulking at the base of the trees. The injuries suggested the trees had been injected with chemicals, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, although the city's certified arborist was unable to determine whether chemicals were present due to the lack of living tissue.

Two of the trees were located in the 500 block of West Main Street, and the third was found two miles away in the 300 block of West Taft Street.

The individual who admitted to killing the tree on West Taft Street said he did not like the tree and, therefore, injected it with glyphosate, the main ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, according to Fulgoni.