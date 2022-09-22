A street in a new subdivision on the west side of Santa Maria will be renamed for longtime developer, contractor, Santa Barbara County planning commissioner, real estate broker and philanthropist Dan Blough, who died Feb. 19 at the age of 68.
The Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved the request to change Hickok Drive to Dan Blough Drive, which is inside the Betteravia Plaza subdivision, the last project he had approved by the city’s Planning Commission and City Council and currently under construction.
City staff said the name change will not affect any existing addresses and will be used as addresses are assigned in the future in the subdivision that wraps around the north and east side of commercial buildings and the Santa Maria Police Department at Betteravia and Blosser roads.
Landowner Steve Zimmerman requested the name change that was supported by the Police, Fire and Community Development departments as well as the Traffic Committee.
In an emotional “from the heart” speech Tuesday night, Blough’s widow, Peggy, thanked the council for approving the name change.
“This would have meant the world to Dan, and he would have been emotional, too,” she said. “He was very devoted to the city of Santa Maria.
“He also kept the city in his heart, and when he was trying to get a zone change or whatever, he was always thinking about the impact that it would have on the city and what it might cost them or how he could do it a better way so it didn’t cost so much,” Peggy said.
She also presented the city with a painting by Nat Fast that always hung in his office.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said Blough was “incredible,” one of the people who influenced her life by telling her she could do whatever she wanted to do in life and someone she consulted often.
“I always thought of Dan as one of the best universities you go to because he had a wealth of knowledge,” Waterfield said. “One of the reasons I’m sitting up here is because of Dan.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Councilman Carlos Escobedo noted Blough had a passion for what he did, and Mayor Alice Patino also praised Blough’s contributions.
“Santa Maria is more of a beautiful city because of Dan,” Patino said. “Anything he did was in the best interest of Santa Maria.”
Blough became steeped in the construction business at age 7 when he accompanied his father, Harry, a licensed contractor, to his jobs on weekends and worked on his projects during the summer in Sacramento.
He moved to the Santa Maria area in 1974 and was already successful in the real estate business when he founded Dan Blough Construction in 1979, focusing on commercial buildings and high-end residential projects.
In 1985, Dan and Peggy joined Coldwell Banker Real Estate and subsequently opened Coldwell Banker Dan Blough and Associates, headquartered in Santa Maria but with eight offices on the Central Coast and in the San Joaquin Valley.
The couple sold the company in 2006, and from then on Blough concentrated on construction and development.
But Dan and Peggy were both well-known for giving to the community, and in 2014 they were honored at the Celebrate Philanthropy awards luncheon.
The Bloughs were credited with contributing to numerous organizations, including what, at that time, was the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley as well as Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
They were also donors to GenSpan Foundation, Good Samaritan Shelter, Los Padres Artist Guild, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and VTC Enterprises.
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce posthumously presented its Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award to Blough, with Peggy accepting it on behalf of her late husband, at its Awards Gala on Sept. 1.