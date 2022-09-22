A street in a new subdivision on the west side of Santa Maria will be renamed for longtime developer, contractor, Santa Barbara County planning commissioner, real estate broker and philanthropist Dan Blough, who died Feb. 19 at the age of 68.

The Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved the request to change Hickok Drive to Dan Blough Drive, which is inside the Betteravia Plaza subdivision, the last project he had approved by the city’s Planning Commission and City Council and currently under construction.

City staff said the name change will not affect any existing addresses and will be used as addresses are assigned in the future in the subdivision that wraps around the north and east side of commercial buildings and the Santa Maria Police Department at Betteravia and Blosser roads.

