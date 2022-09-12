At 7:20 a.m., fire apparatus was pulled out of Santa Maria Fire Department Station 3 before station tones and a brief message of remembrance was played in remembrance of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Santa Maria Firefighter Kevin Good pays his respects Sunday morning in front of a portion of a steel girder salvaged from the World Trade Center in New York City following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and now mounted outside Station 3.
Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.
They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters station and at each of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s 16 stations.
A more elaborate ceremony was carried out at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara.
At Santa Maria’s five stations, firefighters pulled their apparatus out of the bays onto the driveways, then gathered around the flagpole as the station’s tones were sounded.
After a brief message of remembrance, the flags were lowered to half staff in honor of the 2,996 people who died as a result of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon and the hijacked airliner that crashed in Virginia when passengers resisted the terrorists.
