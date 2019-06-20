Orcutt Burgers, which first opened its doors in 1998, was named the 35th Assembly District’s small business of the year Thursday by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo. The original fast-food restaurant, owned and operated by the Zafiris family, is located at 1099 Clark Ave. in Orcutt, but restaurants have also been opened in the former Village Burgers at 3787 Constellation Road in Lompoc and the former KFC at 1771 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach.