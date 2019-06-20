The Relay for Life, which aims to raise funds to fight cancer, returns to Santa Maria on Saturday at the Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path.
Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m.
“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer and remember our loved ones who have lost their battle to this horrible disease,” Amanda Thomas, event chairperson, said in a news release.
This year’s theme is “Force For A Cure!” and celebrates the theme of “Star Wars."
Visit www.relayforlife.org to learn more about the event, or contact Tony Gonzales at 805-714-4993 or tony.gonzales@cancer.org.