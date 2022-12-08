Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) announced its ridership is up 31% for 2022, when compared to the same period last year. The increase is attributed to several factors including pandemic normalization, higher cost of living, and the route improvements initiated in January of 2022.
“Many routes have doubled in ridership from the start of the year,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said. “We are excited to see our riders come back as well as many new riders joining the ranks. We will continue to do more for our City and are sure many will appreciate the innovative public transit improvements still to come, like our micro-mobility project.”
Route 2 (service to Pioneer Valley High School) is now the City’s most popular route
Route 1 and 11 (service on Broadway) are the City’s second- and third-most popular routes
All other routes see about equal ridership, with Route 7 (service to Allan Hancock College) leading the middle of the pack
The temporary reduction of the monthly pass to $31, the introduction of the new $3 unlimited ride One-Day Pass, and $12 unlimited ride Seven-Day Pass, paired with a mobile ticketing option via the SMRTpay app, are also credited with helping many converge onto public transit as their mode of transportation.
SMRT also launched its first two electric buses into service in November of this year. A total of 16 more electric buses are on order and scheduled to be delivered by 2024, making the SMRT bus fleet 100 percent electric. All new buses will come with upgraded safety, security, and passenger comfort amenities.
Anguiano was awarded the California Transit Association’s 2022 Transit Professional of the Year for his notable contributions that benefit public transit riders.