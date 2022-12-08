110922-smt-news-smrt-electric-bus-001
Santa Maria Regional Transit has added new battery electric clean air busses to its fleet.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) announced its ridership is up 31% for 2022, when compared to the same period last year. The increase is attributed to several factors including pandemic normalization, higher cost of living, and the route improvements initiated in January of 2022.

“Many routes have doubled in ridership from the start of the year,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said. “We are excited to see our riders come back as well as many new riders joining the ranks. We will continue to do more for our City and are sure many will appreciate the innovative public transit improvements still to come, like our micro-mobility project.”

Route 2 (service to Pioneer Valley High School) is now the City’s most popular route

