Santa Maria Regional Transit has received a $6.6 million federal grant to purchase six electric buses as it works to become carbon-free by 2024.
The Low-No grant is part of $1.66 billion in grants awarded nationwide by the Federal Transit Administration.
SMRT has partnered with bus manufacturer Gillig Inc. to obtain the six electric buses, which will be added to its impending fleet of Proterra and New Flyer electric buses.
All buses will come with the new SMRT branding livery, additional passenger amenities and the latest in air quality management equipment, a spokesperson said.
A virtual bus driver training simulator is also included as part of SMRT's workforce development program.
“We’re truly grateful to have been awarded this highly competitive funding," said Transit Service Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. "It will go a long way in supporting our ongoing approach to modernizing public transit and further improving the quality of life for Santa Maria residents.
"With these funds, SMRT will complete the final phase of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and be carbon-free by 2024,” Anguiano said.
SMRT has begun its transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet with plans to be 100% electric by 2024, well ahead of state mandates, according to the spokesperson.
Transitioning to electric buses is anticipated to save the transit program's operating budget about $300,000 annually for fuel and maintenance costs, officials estimate.
With adoption of the city's 2022-24 budget, the Transit Division received authorization to spend about $22 million in federal and state funding over the next two fiscal years to support the purchase of as many as 15 electric buses, in addition to the two electric buses already ordered.
Some of the costs for electric vehicle charging stations will be reimbursed under Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s E-Fleet Ready Program, the spokesperson said.
The city also received more than $200,000 from the state's Low Carbon Transportation Operations Program for the transition.
For more information about Santa Maria Regional Transit, contact Anguiano at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.