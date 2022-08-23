SMRT electric bus.JPG

Santa Maria's first electric bus was on display at the Santa Maria Regional Transit booth during the Santa Barbara County Fair in July. The city plans to transition to a 100% zero-emissions fleet by 2024.

Santa Maria Regional Transit has received a $6.6 million federal grant to purchase six electric buses as it works to become carbon-free by 2024. 

The Low-No grant is part of $1.66 billion in grants awarded nationwide by the Federal Transit Administration. 

SMRT has partnered with bus manufacturer Gillig Inc. to obtain the six electric buses, which will be added to its impending fleet of Proterra and New Flyer electric buses.

