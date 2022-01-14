Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 12 who are recipients of financial assistance programs such as free and reduced lunch can now access free 31-day bus passes for the Santa Maria Regional Transit System.
The passes came after students made requests to the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety for free transportation resources. They are funded by the California Department of Transportation.
Eligible teens can apply for and obtain the passes at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to apply and present a school identification document and verification of financial need.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.