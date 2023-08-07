Santa Maria Regional Transit began operation of its new Route 13X in northern Santa Maria on Monday and the city also announced that the public is invited to ride for free all the SMRT routes through Friday, Aug. 20 – the first two weeks of school in Santa Maria.
The new Route 13X will serve select stops on North Broadway (Highway 135) and neighborhoods along Taylor Street and Donavan Road where there is the greatest transit demand.
The new route is in response to increasing ridership, particularly from families and their students who attend Pioneer Valley High School, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
“SMRT has seen a 96 percent ridership increase since the lowest point in the pandemic. Public transit has been particularly popular with northern Santa Maria families and their students,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said.
“It is common for Routes 2, 3 and 9, which serve northern Santa Maria, to reach capacity as many riders use them to attend school and medical, employment and commercial opportunities in the area," Anguiano added.
"We anticipate this next fall to be another busy period. The creation of the new Route 13X will help alleviate congestion along Donovan Road, and diffuse the crowding of the current routes as well as improve their on-time performance.”
The new Route 13X will operate only during the academic year, Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.