Bus Rides
 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Santa Maria Regional Transit began operation of its new Route 13X in northern Santa Maria on Monday and the city also announced that the public is invited to ride for free all the SMRT routes through Friday, Aug. 20 – the first two weeks of school in Santa Maria.

The new Route 13X will serve select stops on North Broadway (Highway 135) and neighborhoods along Taylor Street and Donavan Road where there is the greatest transit demand.

The new route is in response to increasing ridership, particularly from families and their students who attend Pioneer Valley High School, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

