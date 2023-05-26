The City of Santa Maria Regional Transit authority was recently recognized for its commitment to sustainable operations, specifically efforts to modernize its fleet, at the 2023 Sustainable Facilities Forum in Sacramento.
The forum was held May 18 and is an annual celebration of the accomplishments of those making a difference in the area of sustainability, the environment, the education sector and in the State of California for the betterment of future generations.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition. There are a lot of great things in the world of sustainability. To have our work here in Santa Maria recognized is humbling and motivates us to continue to do more in the realm of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Transit Service Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said.