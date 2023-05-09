050923 SMRT changes
Changes are coming to the local bus system that will see Santa Maria Regional Transit consolidate services to locations throughout the Central Coast.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

City public information officer Mark van de Kamp said the move is aimed at creating a "seamless and more efficient rider experience." 

The regional Breeze Bus service that allowed riders to travel from Santa Maria to Lompoc via route 100 and to Solvang via route 200, has been consolidated under the control of SMRT after recent approval from the Santa Maria City Council. 

