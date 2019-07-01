The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth volleyball clinic from July 22 to 25 at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school fall season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 14.
All aspects of the game will be covered including serving, passing, setting and hitting.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, July 19, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.