The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth basketball clinic from Monday, June 17, to Thursday, June 20, at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 13.
All aspects of the game will be addressed, including shooting, passing, dribbling, defense, fast break, team play and one-on-one moves.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, June 14, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.