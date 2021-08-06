Several volunteers in Santa Maria's Adopt-A-Road litter mitigation program will be rewarded with certificates of appreciation by the city Recreation and Parks Department next week.
The certificates will be presented to six different agencies and volunteers during the Recreation and Parks Commission meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Since 2017, they have contributed 948 hours of service, maintaining over three miles of roadway and over four acres of city park land, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Democratic Club of Santa Maria has completed over 154 hours of service, maintaining 0.64 miles of city blocks.
Dottie Lyons has completed over 108 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of city blocks.
JD Humann Landscaping has completed over 189 hours of service since 2016 and maintained 0.45 miles of city blocks.
Minerva Club has completed over 182 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of city blocks.
Rotary Club of Santa Maria has completed over 168 hours of service and maintained just over four acres of land at Buena Vista Park.
Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club has completed over 147 hours of service and maintained 0.44 miles of city blocks.
The Adopt-A-Road program is a volunteer-based city beautification process that provides an educational way for residents to get involved in keeping city streets and parks clean.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.