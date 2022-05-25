The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of youth and adult recreation classes this summer, and registration is now open.
Among the many options, children and teens will have the chance to learn cooking, martial arts, dance and pottery. They will also be able to attend sports clinics and lessons focused on skill development in soccer, basketball, rugby and tennis.
The city is also offering a new parent and infant bonding class at Maramonte Park. Caregivers will have the opportunity to form a positive support network with other families and children of similar ages.
There are also adult courses in pottery, martial arts, aquatics and more. No previous experience is required.
To register for for any of the summer classes, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit the Recreation and Parks Office in-person at 615 S. McClelland St.