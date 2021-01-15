Santa Maria Recreation and Parks offers Valentine's Day couples' workouts

Santa Maria couples who love to stay active together are invited to join a couples' workout class this Valentine's Day at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The Recreation and Parks Department will host two Love is in the Air workout classes on Feb. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

The workout class will involve fitness exercises and agility drills, van de Kamp said, and take place on the youth center basketball court.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required during the class.

This activity is open to community members age 18 and older. Space in the class is limited, and the registration deadline is Feb. 4.

To reserve a space for $10 per couple, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.