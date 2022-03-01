The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Division is hosting free hikes for teens the second Saturday of every month.
The first hike of the season will be to the Gaviota Wind Caves on March 12, starting at 9 a.m. There also will be a twilight hike of Los Flores Ranch on April 9 and a Bishop Peak hike May 14.
The Teen Trails series will provide transportation from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., and snacks for teen participants.
Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, or call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, for more information.