Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department now is offering open gym times for youth and adults at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
Open gym times for adults will run from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. During those hours, those 18 and older can access the gym, bocce courts and handball courts at no fee. Typically, the fee is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents.
Youths in grades 6 to 12 can access the center free of charge from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon entry with a guardian's waiver, they can participate in such activities as basketball, pickleball and spikeball.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.