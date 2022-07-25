The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering three hiking excursions for teens over the next two months, transporting them to nearby trails free of charge.
Transportation to and from the hikes will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Center, 600 S. McClelland St. Shuttles will leave at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m.
The first hike will be at the Black Hill Trail in Morro Bay on July 29; the second will be at Reservoir Canyon Trail in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 20, and the last hike will be at the Pismo Preserve on Sept. 17.