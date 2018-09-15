The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety will hold an “End of Summer Pool Bash” for teens in the seventh through 12th grades from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Free hot dogs, snacks and drinks (while supplies last) will be provided by the “Crowd” car club. The task force and community organization One Nation 805 will have information booths, and music will be provided by DJ Tymless.
The event is free with an Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center membership or $5 for nonmembers.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety exists to ensure safe and healthy opportunities to reduce youth violence by mobilizing and aligning community resources through prevention, intervention, enforcement and re-entry.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.