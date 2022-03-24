Santa Maria's Recreations and Parks Commission is seeking public feedback about its current programs and services during a community meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. April 12.
Recreation and Parks staff will present information about programs and upcoming volunteer opportunities during the community event at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive. Spanish translation will be available.
Residents also will have the chance to give input directly to commissioners.
The commission is made up of Santa Maria residents appointed by City Council members to advise them on recreation and parks matters. They meet monthly.
The commission last met on Feb. 8, when they discussed city ranger operations after the Town Center Mall shooting. The March meeting was canceled.
For questions about the upcoming community event, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.