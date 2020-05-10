Santa Maria receives sobering projections for unemployment, financial impacts from COVID-19

In mid-April, the city also received preliminary unemployment data from the California Employment Development Department (EDD) for the month of March, reporting rates of nearly 11% in Santa Maria and 6% in Santa Barbara County as a whole.

Since the data was gathered during a sample week of March 12, a time frame that predated many business shutdowns in the state, actual unemployment rates in the city and county are likely to be much higher, however.

"It's probably double," Stilwell said of Santa Maria's projected unemployment rate. "You see it when you're just walking around, the places we used to be able to go are all closed. Just anecdotally, you see all that."

Preliminary numbers of unemployment insurance claims in Santa Barbara County totaled over 17,000 in March, compared to 1,500 in February, according to preliminary EDD data, which is not yet available for individual cities.

Despite the lack of hard data, one metric of economic need during the shutdown has been the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which has seen a 70% increase in demand since mid-March, according to Foodbank officials.