The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was awarded $27,000 from the California Coastal Commission’s 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants Program.
With the money, the department will launch a new program called Coastal Guardians of Santa Maria. Designed to provide experiential learning opportunities for all ages, it will include family field trips, community service opportunities, STEAM projects and more.
Participants will learn how to preserve and protect the California coastline through enjoyable activities and adventures, according to a city spokesman.
A portion of the funding will be used to create an on-campus club at Fesler Junior High School, where students will meet during lunch or after school.
The California Coastal Commission is committed to protecting and enhancing California’s coast and ocean for present and future generations, according to its website.
Funding for the commission comes from the state’s Whale Tail license plate program, which began in 1998. The grants are issued with a focus on coastal and ocean education and stewardship. Projects can take place anywhere in the state.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.