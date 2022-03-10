Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department recently received a $2.5 million grant for its plan to renovate the Battles Road pedestrian and bike path corridor, repaving and adding art along the path.
On March 1, Caltrans’ Clean California local grant program awarded more than $296 million to underserved communities throughout the state as part of a $1.1 billion investment in cleaning up public spaces. Santa Maria was one of over 100 cities across the state to receive funding from the program.
The project seeks to beautify 1.1 miles of trails with additional lighting, artwork and drought-tolerant landscaping. The plan also calls for repaving of the path along Battles Road between Depot Street and College Drive, adding shade structures and seating along the way. Following the same route as the bike path, a meandering walking trail will include several areas for play and excersie, according to Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager.
"Some things for the public to be excited about are the outdoor games, a fun bike course for kids and all the great art," Smitherman said.
The project will move to the City Council for approval once all the planning has been completed. A date has yet to be determined for possible approval.
Besides reducing litter and improving safety, the project aims to encourage walking and biking, according to city officials.
"We hope that this renovation will encourage more residents and visitors to get outside, get some exercise and view and enjoy the art," Smitherman said.
He noted there will be additional planning, especially for the art projects.
"With hope of a large amount of community involvement, there may be a little bit of a longer planning period," he explained. "We anticipate that once the shovels hit the ground, we can have a grand reopening in about 18 months."
Earlier this year, Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks division applied for the grant with nearly $400,000 in matching funds from countywide Measure A sales taxes. According to Smitherman, planning for the renovation began about year ago, but the grant provided staff with the opportunity to do more.
"This grant allowed for a much bigger and better plan for the improvement," Smitherman said. "We did a community survey to get input on what the communities want and need for the path."
The Battles Road renovations were designed as part of Santa Maria’s Public Art Master Plan. Created in 2019, the plan calls for increased public artwork throughout the city, with the help of public and private funding sources, without raising taxes.
"The overall project and the large amount of art projects really fits the arts plan by ensuring the city is spreading art equitably throughout the community," Smitherman said. "While art funding is limited in the city, opportunities like this allow the department to meet the council's goal."
The City Council first heard about the grant application as part of a presentation on the city's master art plan during its Feb. 1 meeting.