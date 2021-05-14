Santa Maria youth ages 8 to 18 are invited to participate in free classes focused on various art activities over the summer, offered by the Recreation and Parks Department and local nonprofit Youth Arts Alive.
Classes will be held at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and will offer youth the chance to explore drumming, guitar, ukulele, visual arts, ceramics, theater and dance, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program will include two sessions each lasting three weeks. The first session runs from June 15 to July 2, and the second runs from July 13 to 30, van de Kamp said.
Participants must preregister online at youthartsalive.org and drop off a registration form in person at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 800 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.