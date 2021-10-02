Santa Maria youth in grades 3 to 8 are invited to participate in a new youth cornhole league at Minami Community Center hosted by the Recreation and Parks Department.
The season kicks off Oct. 12 and ends Nov. 2, with games held every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Three-person teams will be placed into divisions separated by grade level, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program is intended to teach youth the basics of cornhole through friendly competition, van de Kamp said.
Space in the program is limited and preregistration is required online via cityofsantamaria.org/register. A fee of $22 for city residents and $27.50 for non-residents is included.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.