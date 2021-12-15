Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 10 are invited to a Night Before New Year's Eve celebration at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to ring in 2022.
The free event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the community center and promises a scavenger hunt, balloons, a top hat craft station and prepackaged snacks for all attendees.
Event space is limited and preregistration is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.