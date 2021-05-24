Local yoga enthusiasts are invited to a summer yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on June 5 hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The two-hour activity is open to community members 10 years and older, and begins 9:30 a.m. in the visitor parking lot at 6271 Dominion Road, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Attendees will get to enjoy the beauty of Los Flores Ranch during a moderate-level 3-mile hike and yoga session with a certified instructor.
A $10 preregistration fee is required for each participant who signs up at cityofsantamaria.org/register. Space is limited.
Attendees are recommended to bring water, sunscreen and a packable yoga mat, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the activity, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
A full list of hikes and other outdoor activities in Santa Maria is available on the department Facebook page at facebook.com/losfloresranch.