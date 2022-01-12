Young nature enthusiasts are invited to explore the outdoors with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department through its winter Wildlife Explorers Program.
The weekly program runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23 and takes place Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Cabin at Buena Vista Park. It is open to youths age 5 to 10 who are accompanied by an adult.
California naturalist Susan Tuttle will lead the bilingual program, offering fun, hands-on nature activities to connect youth to the outdoors.
Registration for the free program is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register using session #10600. Space is limited, and repeat registration will not be permitted.
Buena Vista Park is located at 800 S. Pine St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.